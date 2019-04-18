Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is best known for her on-point fashion game and misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her photo shoot. Though the actor failed to impress fans with her Bollywood debut Mohenjo Daro, she is currently gearing up for Housefull 4.

Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is among the leading diva’s who leaves no stone unturned in order to spread the magic of her hotness in the industry. Starting from her hot social media clicks to outstanding roles in her films, the actor knows how to top the charts from every angle. The hardworking actor commenced with her acting career in Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2012. Post to which she appeared in Telugu film Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in 2014. Though the actor somehow failed to impress everyone with her Bollywood debut Mohenjo Daro, she is a known personality in the South Indian industry and leaves no chance of proving herself in her films.

Recently, the actor sizzled the Internet by appearing as a cover girl in Femina Wedding Times in the month of April. For the shoot, the actor wore hot traditional attires designed by top designers Anita Dogre, Anushree Reddy, Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra and Rajdeep Ranawat. In the first picture, Pooja is dressed in a shimmery bikini with a front slit skirt and a printed jacket. With ethnic jewellery and subtle makeup, the actor set the Internet on fire.

In the second picture, Pooja opted for an indo-western dress which included a floral print top with stylish sleeves and printed skirt. In order to complete her look, the actor further chose traditional neckpiece and rings. Talking about the entire photoshoot, Pooja opted for indo-western attires and looks. Pooja is best known for her fashion statement and always do justice with her versatile roles on-screen.

The hardworking actor is serving the industry since 2010 and misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her talent and skill. Talking about her future project, the actor will next appear in Housefull 4 with costars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Rana Duggabati. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

She will also appear in Maharshi film with Mahesh Babu. The film will hit the silver screens on May 9, 2019.

