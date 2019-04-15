Pooja Hegde photos: Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde is making all the buzz with her upcoming film Maharshi opposite Mahesh Babu. Before the film releases, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to raise temperatures with her sultry photos on social media. Maharishi is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9.

Pooja Hegde photos: When it comes to impressing the fans with her acting skills and sizzling persona, who can do it better than Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde. One of the most beautiful and bankable stars of South Film Industry, Pooja is also slowly making inroads into Bollywood. As she gears to hit the silver screens with her upcoming film Maharshi opposite Mahesh Babu, Pooja is leaving stone unturned to create a stir online with her sultry photos.

On April 14, Pooja shared a seductive photo on her Instagram account dressed in a blue monokini. With her wet hair and sultry expressions, Pooja is taking social media by storm with the photo that has already garnered 502, 271 likes and the number is increasing every passing second. Looking at the photo, we are reminded of all the 15 times Pooja made everyone skip a beat with her sexy photos.

Take a look at the teaser of Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde-starrer Maharshi here:

Having emerged as the second runner-up of Miss Universe India 2010 competition, Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. She later featured in Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, Rangasthalam, Saakshyam and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with the film Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyyayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema, the film marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu’s career. Post Maharishi, Pooja will be seen in the Bollywood film Housefull 4 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and many more.

