Pooja Hegde photos: Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is on the peek of success as her professional life is taking life-turning points. Coming with the big-ticket films, the diva has been on the top of headlines these days. The Southern beauty is counted among the hottest actors of the south who makes everyone a fan of her with alluring looks. The diva not just dazzles on screen but her social media presence also takes the internet by a storm. She keeps on creating a buzz with her hot and sexy photos.

This time too, the actor is hogging headlines for a super hot photoshoot. Sliding through her stunning Instagram profile, you will come across this bold photoshoot in which Pooja Hegde can be seen looking steamy hot. From being a professional poser to giving the most sensuous expressions, Pooja Hegde leaves fans drooling every time.

Take a look at this steamy photoshoot picture of Pooja Hegde which is sure to leave you breathless!

Before starting her career in the acting world, the diva has proved her worth in modelling also. She has bagged the crown for being the second-runner up at Miss Universe in 2010. The gorgeous lady took her first steps in Tollywood with the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2010. Later, she was also seen in Telugu films Mukunda and Oka Laila Kosam. Not just this, Pooja Hegde also featured in Bollywood films including Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro in the year 2016, which was an Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial.

The actor is soon to going to win hearts with another silver screen appearance of her in Bollywood. Pooja Hegde is a part of Housefull franchise’s installment 4 which will also feature Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati in lead roles.

Not many of Pooja Hegde fans are aware of the fact that the diva is counted among the favourite models top designers. From being a muse to the camera, the diva also adds glam to designer outfits. There are several proofs of it. Even the social media timeline of Pooja is full of these stunning images. From bikinis to ethnic attires, she slays it all.

