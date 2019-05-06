Tollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet are currently busy promoting their upcoming films Maharshi and De De Pyaar De. To raise excitement for the film, Pooja and Rakul are putting their fashion foot forward giving us looks that are too hard to miss. While Pooja Hegde's Maharshi will release on May 9, Rakul Preet's Bollywood film De De Pyaar De will release on May 17.

Pooja Hegde’s stylist Neeraj Kona shared her latest photos on her Instagram account. In the first look, Pooja can be seen bringing out the oomph in a blush pink floral dress with a plunging neckline and nude heels. To complete the look, the actor has opted for statement earrings and dewy makeup.

For her another look, Pooja can be seen dressed in a black one-shoulder high-low dress with black studded heels. Keeping her accessories minimal, Pooja opted for a mauve lipstick and retro style eyeliner.

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, is slaying the fashion game in a black crop top and white high waisted pants. She paired her look with black heels and a couple of bracelets. To accentuate her curvaceous figure and sexy collar bones, Rakul Preet has tied her hair in a high ponytail. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have already garnered more than 5 lakh likes and are social media by storm. In her another look, Rakul is looking no less than a vision in white in a white and blue crop top with matching skirt.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde’s Maharshi co-starring Mahesh Babu will hit the theatrical screens on May 9. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet’s De De Pyaar De co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu will release on May 17.

