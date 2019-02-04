Actor Pooja Hegde is setting the Internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. On February 4, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she can be seen dressed in a cropped sweatshirt and denim shorts. As she poses for the camera, Pooja is looking too hot to handle. On the professional front, Pooja will be seen in the upcoming film Housefull 4.

As Actor Pooja Hedge gears up for her upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 4, she is leaving no stone unturned to drive the Internet crazy with her ravishing photos. On Monday, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo that screams ‘Hot As Hell’. Dressed in a blue cropped sweatshirt paired with denim shorts, Pooja looks uber-hot as she strikes a pose for the camera.

From sharp and contoured face features to a sassy pose and her toned body, everything in the photo is absolute perfection. Needless to say, the actor looks too hot to handle and is soaring the temperatures with her bold avatar. In just one hour, the photo shared by Pooja has already garnered 72, 438 likes and the count of likes on the photo is increasing every passing minute.

With almost 5 million followers on her Instagram account, Pooja is no less than a sensation on social media. Every time she shares her new photo, she makes sure to make hearts skip a beat. From an ethnic outfit to a sultry look, the actor can pull off any fashion trend with absolute ease.

After being crowned as the second runners up of Miss Universe India 2010, Pooja Hedge made her acting debut with Tamil film Mugamoodi. She took her first step in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro and will now be seen in Housefull 4. Along with Pooja Hedge, Housefull 4 stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and many more.

