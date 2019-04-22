Telugu actor Pooja Hegde masters the talent of giving major fashion goals to her fans with her trendy attires and stunning looks. Recently, the actor's photo shoot has gone viral. In the pictures, Pooja is looking breathtaking dressed in an off-shoulder gown. With subtle makeup and elegant jewellery, the actor conquers the hearts of many on the Internet.

Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is among the most followed actors of the industry as the hottie leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her acting prowess in her films like Rangasthalam, Mohenjo Daro, Oka Laila Kosam and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The actor is best known for her style and glamour and never misses a single chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor is drawing attention with her latest photo shoot on Instagram. The hottie is setting the Internet on fire with her sensation looks in the shoot. Dressed in a wine off-shoulder gown the actor is looking like a princess. With soft curls and dewy makeup, the actor is further adding more to her looks. Moreover, her elegant jewellery is like icing on the cake.

Pooja Hegde is always up with her trendy attires and misses no chance of creating a buzz with her fashion games. Before pursuing the acting career, the actor was also crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in 2010. Post to which the hardworking actor made her debut in Tamil superhero film Magamoodi in the year 2012.

After featuring in Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda in 2014, the actor appeared in Hindi cinema as a lead actor opposite Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro in the year 2016. Mohenjo Daro is an action-adventure film which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Sunita Gowariker. The film narrated the story of a farmer, played by Hrithik Roshan, who comes into city Mohenjo Daro and falls in love with a girl, played by Pooja Hegde.

Currently, the actor is busy preparing herself for the film Maharshi with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Allari Naresh. The shoot of the film is over and the team hosted a grand wrap-up party on the last day of the shoot. In an Interview, the actor revealed that it was really very difficult and emotional when you go through a journey and then you wrap up the film. The team arranged for a nice set up with cakes and further played Choti Choti Baatein.

Pooja also revealed quoting that a film is a baby to the team and everyone in the team tries level best so that the film performs well when it gets released.

