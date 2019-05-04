When it comes to stealing the limelight with their stunning looks, who can do it better than Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh. In her latest photos, Pooja Hegde is winning hearts in a bright yellow floral outfit while Rakul Preet Singh is making everyone go gaga over her with her promotional looks.

Tollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh are in their top form at the moment. While Pooja Hegde is all set to hit the silver screens with her upcoming film Maharshi alongside Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh is busy promoting her upcoming film De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Before the film releases, both the divas are leaving no stone unturned to raise the glamour quotient with their promotional looks and they are definitely worth a look.

Pooja Hegde, who recently kickstarted the promotions of Maharshi alongside Mahesh Babu and Allari Naresh, opted for a yellow number for her early looks. In one of the photos shared on her official Instagram account, Pooja can be seen donning a yellow embroidered floral blouse with a flowy skirt and a jacket. To complete her look, Pooja opted for oxidised silver earrings and wavy curls and dewy makeup. As she poses for the camera, Pooja is looking ravishing.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, opted for a pink polka dot crop top with matching high waisted pants flaunting her toned midriff. She opted for a middle-parted hairdo and completed her look with silver hoop earrings. For another look, Rakul wore a strapless denim dress with silver detailing and silver heels. Going for a no accessory look, she finished off her look with wavy hairdo and sultry makeup.

Check out Pooja Hegde’s photos here-

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s photos here-

Workwise, Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi will release on May 9. After Maharshi, she will also be seen in Housefull 4. Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s De De Pyaar De will release on May 17. Post this, she will also be seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App