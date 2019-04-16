Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde is taking social media by storm with her throwback photoshoot. The photos that are going viral are from Pooja Hegde's Filmfare photoshoot. In the photoshoot, Pooja can be seen soaring temperatures in a bikini. Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde will hit the silver screens on May 9.

With her ravishing looks and impressive acting skills, Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors of the Indian film industry. As she gears to hit the silver screens with her upcoming film Maharshi, a throwback photoshoot of the diva donning a bikini for a magazine feature has gone viral on social media. From her curvaceous body to her sultry expressions, Pooja is scoring high on the hotness quotient in the photoshoot.

In the first photo, Pooja is seen donning a strapless fuschia pink bikini with an ivory knitted shrug. Posing by the swimming pool, the actor is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sensuous expressions and curvaceous body. In the following photo, the Maharshi actor can be seen donning an off-white bikini with golden detailing. She has completed the look with a green kimono with tasseled detailing. The two photos, which are originally shared on Pooja’s Instagram profile, have 338, 152 likes and 403, 899 likes respectively.

Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s other photos from the same bikini photoshoot:

Maharshi is one of the most awaited films of Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. This is the first time that the duo will be seen romancing on the silver screen. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyyayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema, the film is slated to hit the theatres on May 9th. The teaser of Maharshi released earlier this month and created quite a buzz among the fans.

Pooja Hegde made her debut with her film Mugamoodi in 2012. She entered Bollywood with the film Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016. After Maharshi, Pooja will also be seen in the film Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati and many more.

