Pooja Hegde's latest fitness video has taken the Internet by storm. With the video, the former Mis Universe has given some major fitness goals to her fans. Being an ace model, she keeps her body fit and in shape and her latest share to Instagram is proof.

In B-town, every actor wants to keep their bodies in shape as it is the industry’s demand for the hour. One such actor is Pooja Hegde who has been sweating out in gyms to look flawless. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, or Sara Ali Khan, these divas have been making headlines with their well-toned bodies and exceptional looks. Following their footsteps, gym freak Pooja Hegde has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen setting fitness goals.

The actor has also asked her fans to always keep their bodies fit and stay healthy in life. Pooja Hegde with her workout videos proved that nothing is easy and to achieve things one has to work hard. In the video, she shocks her fans with backbends. The video proves that the Mohenjo Daro actor has achieved perfection in her fitness regime. Here’s take a look at the video:

Pooja Hegde is currently working in multiple films like Housefull 4, which also features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. The actor is also working on a Telugu film opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is titled as Maharshi and is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

