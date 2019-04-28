Telugu actor Pooja Hegde is counted amongst the most alluring actors of the industry who is best known for her trendy attires and looks. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking uber-hot dressed in a beach dress. With open hair and no-makeup, the actor is currently creating a buzz on social media with her pictures.

Pooja Hegde is among the leading actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her talent and skill. Before dazzling well on-screens, the actor became the second runner-up at Miss Universe India 2010. The actor did her acting debut with Tamil film Muhamoodi in 2012 and then continued to appear in a series of hit films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Mukunda, Rangasthalam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and many more. The actor is riding high on the success of her films and is currently sizzling the Internet with her poolside avatar.

In the pictures, Pooja Hegde is looking smoking hot in a printed beach dress. With long tresses and no make-up look, the actor is setting the Internet on fire. Rather it is her on-screen performance or photo shoot the actor masters the talent of winning hearts on the Internet. Currently, the actor has just finished shooting for her upcoming film Maharshi with superstar Mahesh Babu.

Pooja Hegde will also share the screens with South star Prabhas in an untitled multilingual film which narrates the love story of a couple set in the 1970s. She will also share the screens with Telugu actor Allu Arjun in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’s untitled film.

Despite having a hectic schedule, the actor never misses a chance to hit the gym and never misses a chance of giving major fitness goals to her fans. Starting from gymnastics, yoga to exercise, the actor tops the charts in every field. In order to spread her talent, the actor also appeared in Hindi film Mohenjo Daro in 2016 with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Though the film failed to do wonders at the box office it somehow managed to win the hearts of fans.

Pooja Hegde will also appear in Housefull 4 which is an action comedy film, directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In an interview, Nadiadwala claimed that the film will be the highest budget comedy film in India.

