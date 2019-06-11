Pooja Jhaveri has recently taken social media by storm and posted cute goofy pictures. Her latest photos are too hot to handle! This year her fans can see her in her 3 upcoming movies which are all set to release in the month of June.

Actress Pooja Jhaveri who is known for her Telugu, Kannada and Tamil movies has always been active on social, keeping in touch with her fans. her pictures on Instagram are always appreciated especially for her fashion sense. She is always updating the fans of her fashion style and one can always see her look amazing in her pictures.

Apart from her Instagram account, pooja Jhaveri has a youtube channel where her fans can see her daily lifestyle and posting pictures with her fans. Recently, Pooja Jhaveri took on Instagram to post a quirky picture of herself and captioned it.

Pooja looks all goofy and cute in her new Instagram post and her fans commenting on her cuteness and her amazing outlook to life. The 27-year-old actor gained popularity with her movie Arjun Reddy in which we see her star alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj.

Pooja Jhaveri has three upcoming Telegu movies which are set to release this year in the month of June. Bangaru Bolludu, a romantic comedy in which pooja Jhaveri stars along with Allari Naresh will release on June 21, 2019. Her other movies include 47 days, in which we can see Satya Dev and Pooja Jhaveri in the lead roles.

Naveen Chandra, Gayathri Suresh and Pooja Javeri ply the main role in the movie Hero Heroine. Hero Heroine and 47 days are both set to release on June 28, 2019.

