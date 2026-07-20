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Home > Entertainment News > Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

After spending nearly four years in release limbo, Pooja Meri Jaan is finally set to premiere on ZEE5. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the long-delayed Maddock Films thriller had its release stalled following the JioCinema-Disney+ Hotstar merger. Director Navjot Gulati had earlier spoken publicly about the emotional and professional toll the delay had taken on him.

Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi (Photo: X)
Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 15:19 IST

After nearly four years of uncertainty, Pooja Meri Jaan is finally ready to reach audiences. The psychological thriller, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, will premiere on ZEE5, bringing an end to one of Bollywood’s most talked-about delayed releases. The streaming platform announced the film as part of its upcoming content slate. While an official premiere date is yet to be revealed, the announcement comes as a major relief for the cast, crew and director Navjot Gulati, who had repeatedly spoken about the project’s prolonged limbo.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Pooja Meri Jaan was originally intended for a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema. However, after the platform’s merger with Disney+ Hotstar, the film’s release plans reportedly stalled, leaving its future uncertain.

Director Navjot Gulati Spoke About the Emotional Cost of the Delay

Earlier this year, director Navjot Gulati shared an emotional account of how the film’s indefinite delay affected both his career and personal life. In a series of public posts, Gulati revealed that his father, who passed away in 2024, spent his final months asking when his son’s debut feature would finally be released. The filmmaker also claimed that co-producer Amar Kaushik stopped responding to his calls and messages after October 2025.

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Gulati alleged that a disagreement over the film’s valuation prevented it from being sold to another platform. He questioned why the makers did not consider a theatrical release, citing other OTT-backed films that eventually made it to cinemas.

He further admitted that the delay had damaged his professional prospects, as many producers were hesitant to collaborate with a filmmaker whose completed debut remained unreleased for years.

What Is Pooja Meri Jaan About?

Directed by Navjot Gulati, Pooja Meri Jaan is a thriller centred on stalking, obsession and cybercrime, subjects that have become increasingly relevant in today’s digital age. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi in lead roles, alongside Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Niren Bhatt, known for films such as Stree and Bhediya.

The project completed filming and post-production by the end of 2022 but remained unreleased until now.

ZEE5 Unveils Ambitious Hindi Slate

Alongside Pooja Meri Jaan, ZEE5 announced an extensive lineup of original films and series. Upcoming titles include Bandar starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Varun Dhawan-led Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Vaani Kapoor’s Sarvgunn Sampann.

On the series front, the platform is also bringing back popular franchises like Rangbaaz and Janaawar, while introducing new originals including Kambli, inspired by the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, and The Scam: Leaked.

With Pooja Meri Jaan finally securing a release, a chapter that remained unfinished for years is now set to reach audiences, giving the film and its makers the long-awaited opportunity they had been waiting for.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mukhija To Enter Lock Upp Season 2? Wildcard Rumours Go Viral; Fans Say ‘The Rebel Kid Is Coming’

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Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…
Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…
Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…
Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

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