Pooja Meri Jaan Trailer Out: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi’s Thriller Turns Rejection Into A Dark Mystery

The trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi’s Pooja Meri Jaan is finally out, nearly four years after the film was completed. What begins with an uncomfortable story about rejection soon takes a darker turn, as the film builds a mystery around obsession, consent, responsibility and the question of who is telling the truth. The film, directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, was originally announced in 2022. It will now premiere directly on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026.

Pooja Meri Jaan Trailer: WATCH

Mrunal plays Pooja, whose decision to reject a close friend’s romantic advances becomes the starting point for a series of unsettling events. As the situation spirals, the trailer deliberately avoids revealing whether Pooja is simply caught in circumstances beyond her control or whether there is more to the story.

The mystery is further complicated by conflicting accounts of what happened. Instead of presenting one definitive version, Pooja Meri Jaan appears to move between different perspectives, leaving the audience to question what is fact and what may be perception.

Huma Qureshi plays Sana, a lawyer, who becomes involved in trying to piece together Pooja’s story and understand the competing claims surrounding her. The legal perspective adds another layer to a narrative that keeps shifting between suspicion, accusation and uncertainty.

Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi on their complex characters

Mrunal said the layered nature of Pooja was one of the reasons she was drawn to the role. “Pooja is a deeply layered character,” she said, adding that the role required her to navigate several emotional shades while deliberately holding back answers that audiences are meant to discover themselves.

Huma, meanwhile, highlighted the film’s multiple perspectives. “What makes Pooja Meri Jaan interesting is that it does not look at its central situation from just one point of view,” she said, explaining that Sana attempts to piece together what happened through conflicting accounts.

Why was Pooja Meri Jaan delayed for nearly four years?

The film’s release has been a long-awaited one. Pooja Meri Jaan was completed after being shot in 2022, but its release was repeatedly delayed. In February 2026, Gulati publicly spoke about the prolonged wait and alleged that negotiations over the film’s streaming price had contributed to the delay. He also said his father, who died in 2024, had repeatedly asked him when the film would finally be released.

Gulati also claimed that co-producer Amar Kaushik had stopped responding to his calls and messages after October 2025. These were the director’s allegations about the release process.

Pooja Meri Jaan release date, cast and runtime

Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the film stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. It is directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026. It has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and has a reported runtime of 1 hour, 57 minutes and 32 seconds.