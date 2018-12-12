Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is best known for entertaining her fans with her hot moves. The Internet sensation has about 145k followers which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favourite. In her recent uploads, the hottie seems to enjoy her shoot time with the diva Anjana Singh.

Poonam Dubey hot photos: Poonam Dubey is known for her predominant work in Bhojpuri cinema. She is best known for her super-hit item songs in the industry. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent hot photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring with Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh. Poonam is wearing a stylish red jacket with a casual t-shirt and denim. Meanwhile, Anjana is looking fabulous taking the denim fashion in trend. Both the actors seem to enjoy their shoot time with each other. It is not the first time when the actors have surprised their fans with their photos.

Recently, she has also won the award for Best Supporting Actress from Bhojpuri Cine Awards for her outstanding performance in the film–Rangdari Tax. Some of her hit Bhojpuri films are–Ghus Ke Maarab, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ye Mohabbatein, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere and many more. Her recent movies include–Chana Jor Garam and Munna Mawali. The hottie creates a buzz on the video-sharing platform–YouTube by her trending dance video which normally crosses 1 million views. The Internet sensation has about 145k followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

