Ankush and Raja the Bhojpuri hit duo and brothers are all set to do their debut with Mai Tera Aashiq and the makers of this Bhojpuri film has released the poster of the Bhojpuri Film this Independence Day, the poster was released by the Wave music company. The shooting of the film already begun in December 2018.

The official trailer of the film will be released on August 24, 2019. The film is starring Ankush, Poonam Dubey, Preeti Sinduria. The popular Bhojpuri actress will be sharing lovely on-screen chemistry with Ankush. Ankush and Raja are the famous singer of the Bhojpuri Industry and have given back to back hits for the industry.

The film is being produced by Adishakti Entertainment, Krishna Arya, BN Singh and Wave Music. The advertiser of the film is Ramchandra Yadav and the director of the film is Suraj Shah. The film is also having Abhay Rai, Sanjay Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Paritosh Kumar and Anil Deva in major roles.

Poonam Dubey did many hit films for the industry and had appeared with all the stars of the Bhojpuri Cinemas, she has been Miss Allahbad in 2009 and this hot sensation is obsessed with Tik-Tok and keeps on posting her hot Tik-Tok on her social media handle, she did several item numbers for the industry and did her hot songs at her best. Some of her songs are Fulawa Se Sajal, Hamra Dilwa Mein Daal Ke Palani and her hit song Battiya Maane Saiyaan Ji. Poonam will be seen in other movies too this year after Mai Tera Aashiq.

