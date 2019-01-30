Poonam Dubey is a popular actress from the Bhojpuri film industry who is best known for her sexy dance numbers and item songs. Poonam Dubey is also a social media sensation and has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry photos as well as videos.

The item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey’s latest photo on her Instagram account in which she is seen in a sexy blue saree with a hot white bouse and she is lying down on the rocks. Her sexy photo has taken social media by storm! Poonam Dubey is a recipient of several awards and has worked in many Bhojpuri films such as The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Baba Rangeela, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali, among many others.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big Bhojpuri superstars such as Pramod Premi Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Yash Kumar Mishra, Prince Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others. The Bhojpuri diva, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film PremYuddh shared another photo on her Instagram account to share that the filming of the movie has been completed. In the photo, we see Poonam Dubey posing with her co-star wearing a black dress in the sea.

Poonam Dubey is best known for her work in Bhojpuri films and is also called the Bhojpuri item queen as she has performed many item numbers in many Bhojpuri films.

Poonam Dubey is not only a fine actress but also a fitness freak! Her photos and videos from her gym sessions are too hot to handle! Poonam Dubey’s latest Instagram photos have driven all her fans as well as followers on social media crazy!

