Popular Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey, who is known for her amazing dancing skills and is also called the Bhojpuri item queen has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the recent photo shared by the actress on her official Instagram account, Poonam Dubey looks stunning in a pink lehenga and is flaunting her sexy back!

Poonam Dubey is one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also one of the highest paid actresses who has been a part of several Bhojpuri films such as Ham Hain Lootere, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Hamaar Farz, Ye Mohabbatein, Chana Jor Garam, among many others. Poonam Dubey has been entertaining us for several years now and has a massive fan base on social media with over 196,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others and is one of the most renowned faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media sites.

