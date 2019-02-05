Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey's latest video on Instagram has been breaking the Internet! In the video, Poonam Dubey is dressed in a pink lehenga and she is looking absolutely stunning in the video which has taken social media by storm!

Popular actress from the Bhojpuri film industry Poonam Dubey has been killing it on photo-sharing app Instagram with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram profile! In the latest video shared by the dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey looks stunning in the slow-motion video in which she is dressed in a pink lehenga-choli and has rose petals in her hands! In the background, popular song Tum Se Mil Ke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal Kya Karen is playing. Poonam Dubey’s video has gone viral on social media and fans are loving her in that ethnic avatar!

Poonam Dubey is one of the most versatile and talented actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in Bhojpuri blockbusters such as The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Ham Hain Lootere, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ye Mohabbatein, among many others. She has worked with all the big stars such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following on social media and is best known for her sexy dance moves and grooving latka-jhatkas in Bhojpuri item songs.

