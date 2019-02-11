Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey has been setting the Internet on fire with her sultry and stunning Instagram photos as well as videos. Her latest photo in which she is seen striking a pose with her friends has gone viral on the Internet!

Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey has been turning up the heat with her sexy and hot Instagram photos! In the latest picture shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation on her official Instagram account, Poonam Dubey sizzles in a green lehenga with a golden blouse. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Poonam Dubey wrote that she is posing with her cute friends—Gunjan Pant and Neetika Jaiswal. All three of them look amazing in ethnic attires and the photo has been loved by fans!

Poonam Dubey is popularly known for her work in Bhojpuri films. The actress made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with blockbuster Bhojpuri film Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar along with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and since then she has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her amazing work in several films such as The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Lootere, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ye Mohabbatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Baba Rangeela, among many others.

Poonam Dubey has a huge fan base on social media and is one of the most popular actresses who is also known for her amazing dance numbers and is therefore also known as the Bhojpuri item queen.

