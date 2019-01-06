Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey loves the colour red and her Instagram photos are proof! She even looks wearing ethnic attire and can easily carry it off with a lot of grace! In the latest Instagram post, we see Poonam Dubey in a gorgeous red and golden suit and her big smile is way too adorable!

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey loves the colour red and her Instagram photos are proof! She even looks wearing ethnic attire and can easily carry it off with a lot of grace! In the latest Instagram post, we see Poonam Dubey in a gorgeous red and golden suit and her big smile is way too adorable! Poonam Dubey’s red lip shade and striking brown eyes will make you go aww! Poonam Dubey is one of the best Bhojpuri dancers and her dance videos and stage shows set the screen on fire.

On video-sharing platform YouTube, all the dance videos of Poonam Dubey easily cross millions of views. The reason being her massive stardom which makes Poonam Dubey one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses. From stars like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav to stars like Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh, Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big names in the Bhojpuri film industry and therefore she is also one of the highest paid actresses.

Poonam Dubey has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films. She is one of the most amazing dancers in the industry.

