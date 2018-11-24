Poonam Dubey, who is extremely popular in the Bhojpuri film industry mostly because of her item songs which go viral on social media and garner millions of likes, has become the queen of photo-sharing app Instagram.

Poonam Dubey, who is extremely popular in the Bhojpuri film industry mostly because of her item songs which go viral on social media and garner millions of likes, has become the queen of photo-sharing app Instagram. Poonam Dubey’s Instagram account is flooded with her sultry photos and sexy workout videos which make her thousands of fans and followers go gaga and with her latest Instagram photo the diva has set the Internet temperature soaring!

In the latest Instagram picture shared by the Bhojpuri item girl on her official Instagram account on Saturday morning, the diva looks alluring in a pink and black suit. Her smile is too adorable and the photo will definitely kick-start your weekend! Poonam Dubey’s photo has been loved by all her fans on social media as the photo has also gone viral after it was shared by her fan pages. Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following on social media and especially on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Poonam Dubey is mostly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ghus Ke Maarab, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, among many others.

