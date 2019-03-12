Poonam Dubey latest photo: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey, who has a massive fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram has been raising the temperature with her hot and stunning photos which she keeps sharing on her profile.

Poonam Dubey photo: Poonam Dubey is undoubtedly one of the most popular and sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar star is not only an extremely fine actress but is also an avid social media user with a huge number of followers on social media platforms which also make her an Internet sensation. Poonam Dubey is known for her hot and sexy dance videos which garner millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube and is also known for her sultry and stunning Instagram posts which set social media on fire!

In the latest picture shared by the Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab actress on her Instagram account, Poonam Dubey looks magical in a pink lehenga-choli. Her bridal look is way too gorgeous and the photo has taken over the Internet. Poonam Dubey made her debut in Bhojpuri films in 2014 with the superhit Bhojpuri film Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar which starred Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. She has featured in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ghus Ke Maarab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, among many others and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Ravi Kishan and Pramod Premi Yadav.

