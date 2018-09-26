Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is back to rule social media with her sizzling looks and mesmerising personality. Taking the social media with a storm, Poonam took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo from her latest photoshoot in which she is letting her eyes do all the talking. Stealing the show with her expressive eyes and shiny hair, Poonam is making everyone weak in the knees with her breathtaking photo.

Known for ruling the silver screen with her sensational dance moves and stunning looks, Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey never leaves a chance to take social media by storm with her latest photos. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, the stunning actor took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from her latest photoshoot that is ruling hearts.

Mesmerising everyone with her dreamy eyes, Poonam is seen striking a bold pose, which is enough to make anyone weak in the knees. Talking to the camera with her eyes, the Bhojpuri sensation’s shiny hair, luscious lips and glowing skin are enhancing her stunning looks, raising the glamour quotient.

Soon after the diva shared the photo, her fans and followers started bombarding the comment section with their compliments. From appreciating her killer looks, comparing her to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra to advising her to do a Hollywood film, the photo left everyone in awe of Poonam and her gorgeous looks.

With 92.6K followers, Poonam Dubey is not only one of the most bankable actors of Bhojpuri film industry but also is a social media sensation. Every time she shares a new photo, the photo manages to win hearts, giving stiff competition to her competitors.

Check out photos of Poonam Dubey that are enough to make everyone’s heartbeat:

