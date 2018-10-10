Poonam Dubey can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body and her sexy toned legs as she poses for the camera. One of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry Poonam Dubey has a massive fan following of 82,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, talking about the latest picture, Poonam Dubey can be seen in a red and white polka-dot off shoulder top and black jeggings.

Bhojpuri queen Poonam Dubey once again took social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. In the picture, Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body and her sexy toned legs as she poses for the camera. One of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry Poonam Dubey has a massive fan following of 82,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, talking about the latest picture, Poonam Dubey can be seen in a red and white polka-dot off shoulder top and black jeggings.

She has rounded off her look with her killer smile and to complement her look she has paired it with red glossy lipstick and kohled eyes. In the other picture Poonam Dubey can be seen in a yellow crop top, black denim skirt and white sneakers, the diva looks exquisite as she poses for the camera. Her picture has garnered 5000 plus likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations from all over the country.

Poonam Dubey since then featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films such as Garda, Intaqaam, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, among many others. She has also worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

