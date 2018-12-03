Bhojpuri glam doll Poonam Dubey is yet again making the fans go gaga over her hot and happening photos. The diva keeps on turning heads with her beauty and has now become a social media star too. The stunning stills on her Instagram handle garner huge number of likes and fans shower love in the comment section. Her multiple talents and gorgeous flowing face has made her one of the most loved and adored beauties of regional film industry.

Poonam Dubey never fails to sway fans with her hot and happening photos!

Bhojpuri glam doll Poonam Dubey is yet again making the fans go gaga over her hot and happening photos. The diva keeps on turning heads with her beauty and has now become a social media star too. The stunning stills on her Instagram handle garner huge number of likes and fans shower love in the comment section. Her multiple talents and gorgeous flowing face has made her one of the most loved and adored beauties of regional film industry.

The girl who debuted in the year 2014 took a meteoric rise in the entertainment industry and has now made everyone a fan of her. With her sizzling looks and sensuous expressions, Poonam Dubey manages to steal all the attention. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in the most glamorous avatar.The charming smile on her face with the ever-glowing face can make anyone’s day brighter. Take a look!

Poonam has posted total 3 selfies in her latest update, in which two of the, are with her friends. The three of them can be seen pouting and enjoying an event. Poonam Dubey has jazzed up her look with a blue cap and is looking adorable.

Poonam Dubey got her big break into regional film industry with Khesari Lal Yadav in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander and since then she has been ruling Bhojpuri film industry like no other. Having over a dozen Bhojpuri movie under her name, she will soon be impressing fans with her role in Suhagrat. The movie is slated to hit the screens next year but the fans are eagerly excited to see in the role. Until that, here are the astonishing clicks from her Instagram gallery which will leave you breathless.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More