Poonam Dubey photo: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account on the occasion of International Women's Day and the picture has taken over the Internet as she is looking stunning!

Poonam Dubey photo: On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, Bhojpuri stunner Poonam Dubey shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account with a very powerful caption which read that a determined woman does not follow the crown and she stands out on her own. Poonam Dubey is dressed in a gorgeous pink top with light blue denim jeans and pink slippers. Her smile is to die for and the photo is being loved by all her fans and therefore has taken over social media.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been delivering back to back hits for the past several years and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others. She has a huge fan following on Instagram and is the most sensational dancers in the industry.

Poonam Dubey, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry 2014 with Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar and post that she featured in films like The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ghus Ke Maarab, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ye Mohabbatein, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, among many others.

