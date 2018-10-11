Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is dressed in a yellow saree with floral border , she has paired it with a shiny red colored blouse. To complement her desi look she has paired her attire with kohled eyes, and glossy red lisptick and a golden bindi.

Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photo. In the picture, Poonam Dubey can be seen flaunting her stunning looks and her curvaceous body as she poses for the camera. One of the most famous actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey has a massive fan following of 97,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, talking about the latest picture, Poonam Dubey can be seen in an Indian attire.

Talking about her picture Poonam Dubey is dressed in a yellow saree with floral border, she has paired it with a shiny red coloured blouse. To complement her desi look she has paired her attire with kohled eyes, and glossy red lipstick and a golden bindi.

There is no doubt about the hottie’s fan following on social media and among Bhojpuri cinema. Poonam Dubey has featured in a lot of Bhojpuri hits such as Balma Bihar Wala, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, Adalat, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Rangdari Tax, Inteqaam, Garda, among others. She also made her Bollywood debut with Amir Salman Shahrukh opposite Raju Rahikar.

