Poonam Dubey video: Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey barely misses an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with her sizzling photos and videos on Instagram. But this time, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar fame actor set the YouTube on fire with her curves in a hot pink coloured sports bra with denim shorts.

One of the most beautiful and bankable divas of Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey barely misses an opportunity of setting the Internet on fire when it comes to posting her photos and videos on social media. The beauty is popularly known for her amazing performances in movies like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax and Chana Jor Garam. Well, just like other Bhojpuri divas like Amrapali Dubey, Mani Bhattacharya, Kajal Raghwani, Rani Chatterjee. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Poonam is also the famous Internet sensation.

In a video that went viral on YouTube, Poonam is seen flaunting her curves in the songs. In a hot pink coloured sports bra with denim shorts, Dubey’s swimming skills impressed the audience. Not just that, the track also features Ravi Kishan who looks dapper in a white coloured shirt. If you missed watching this video of Poonam Dubey that has so far garnered over 237k views on YouTube, take a look at it here:

Poonam Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movies. From Namit Tiwari starrer Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras. Apart from this, she will also feature in Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram starring Rishabh Kashyap Golu. She will also star in Anjana Singh’s Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai, Rakesh Mishra’s Giraftar and Ek Shama Do Parwane starring Pramod Premi Yadav.

