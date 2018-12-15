Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is no less than an over-all star. With multiple talents, she has managed to create a massive fan following for her. A phenomenal dancer, stage performer, a terrefic actor and what not? Poonam Dubey knows how to make fans go crazy over her with every appearance. The queen of Bhojpuri film industry has also found another way to impress her fans. Yes! With the hot and happening social media updates of her, Poonam melts a million hearts in a go.

Enjoying a fan following of more than 148 thousand people on Instagram, Poonam never misses a chance to sway her fans. With the stunning stills of her, she creates a buzz everytime on the social media. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking ravishing as ever. In her latest Instagram post, the diva can be seen donning a beautiful yellow saree and posing with her favourite choreographer Ram Devan. The photo seems to belong from an on-going shoot, but the actor is looking absolutely astonishing.Dazzling in this yellow saree, Poonam will surely leave you with a smile! Take a look yourself!

Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya actor, Poonam Dubey has killer looks which makes her hog headlines everytime. This time too, in a matter of no time, the photo has garnered more than 1,751 likes with overflowing comments from fans praising her beauty. Well, this is not the first time she has stolen the limelight with her beauty, Poonam Dubey keeps on sharing alluring photos of her. Here’s proof!

