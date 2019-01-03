Poonam Dubey hot photos: Poonam Dubey leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her hot updates. The sensation is best known for her sexy moves in Bhojpuri item songs and has about 168k followers on Instagram. In her recent uploads, the diva dazzles with her friend, wishing her birthday carrying an ear to ear smile.

Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojouri sensation Poonam Dubey leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation has about 168k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos wishing her friend birthday with a dazzling smile. It’s not the first time when the diva has amazed her fans with hot clicks, she masters the talent and always fulfil the expectations of her fans.

The hottie is best known for her famous popular Item songs in Bhojpuri films and embarked her acting career in the year 2014 with the Bhojpuri movie–Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. Since then, the actor has a given a series of hot films like–Ghus Ke Maarab, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1 and many more. The actor also got an award for Best Supporting Actress recently, by Bhojpuri Cine Awards, for her outstanding role in Rangdari Tax. The hottie is also best known for her famous songs which has created a buzz on the video-sharing platform–YouTube and has garnered millions of views like–Engine Ke Ginjen Kaila, Bhooiyan Giraye Dihala Joran Ae Kulboran Saiyan and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More