The much-awaited third season of Bhojpuri industry Premier League (BIPL) is about to begin and Bhojpuri superstars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Poonam Dubey, Shubhi Sharma, among others took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos from the inaugural and auction ceremony of Bhojpuri Industry Premier League. In the photos, shared by these Bhojpuri stars, we see all of them posing together. While Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma shared a photo of her team Bhojpuri jawans, Poonam Dubey shared a photo with her team which is Bhojpuri Yoddha.

The photos from this ceremony have taken social media by storm and the photo is being shared by all their fan pages on social media. Bhojpuri industry Premier League (BIPL) is one of the most awaited events of this year in which all Bhojpuri superstars such as Ravi Kishan, Poonam Dubey, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, among many others. The photos have been breaking the Internet and fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of Bhojpuri industry Premier League (BIPL) to get started.

It is one of the most anticipated events of 2018 and is the third season. Last year, Gangs of Muzaffarpur won the second season of Bhojpuri industry Premier League (BIPL).

