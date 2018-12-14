Bhojpuri item queen and dancing sensation Poonam Dubey has been killing it on the Internet with her sexy photos and videos! Poonam Dubey has time and again proved that she can carry any outfit—from western to Indian, Poonam can look sexy in whatever she wears.

Bhojpuri item queen and dancing sensation Poonam Dubey has been killing it on the Internet with her sexy photos and videos! Poonam Dubey has time and again proved that she can carry any outfit—from western to Indian, Poonam can look sexy in whatever she wears. In the latest Instagram photo, the Inteqam actress is looking sizzling in a sexy black saree with a hot backless blouse. Her matching black bangles and a hot tattoo is making her look sexier.

In the photo, we see Poonam Dubey flaunting her sexy back as she poses for the camera in a black saree. Poonam Dubey is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri dancers who is best known for her item songs in the Bhojpuri film industry. Poonam has also featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, among many others. Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest dancers in the industry and her dance videos garner millions of likes and views on YouTube.

Poonam Dubey is also a fitness freak and her workout videos go viral on social media Poonam Dubey is also called the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry.

