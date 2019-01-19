Poonam Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently gearing up to star in Bhojpuri films like Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram, Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras and Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai, made her fans go crazy with her sultry dance moves in superhit song Hamra Dilwa Mein Daal Ke Palani. The song from her blockbuster film Jaanam, has so far garnered over 6.5 million likes on YouTube.

Poonam Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey is one of the most bankable divas of the regional film industry. Known for her mesmerising expressions and unmissable dance moves, Dubey never misses a chance from making her fans go crazy. Well, not just that! Poonam who began her acting career with Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikander, set the cinema theatres on fire by giving amazing performances in Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali and Chana Jor Garam.

Sung by Mohan Rathod and Indu Sonali, Poonam Dubey’s chartbuster song Hamra Dilwa Mein Daal Ke Palani from the film Jaanam sets the Internet on fire. Khesari Lal Yadav, Viraj Bhatt, Rani Chatterjee, Poonam Dubey starrer Jaanam helmed by Ajay Kumar Jha and bankrolled by Durga Prasad Majumdar and Anuj Kumar made under the banners of A. S. Pictures Entertainment was released in 2015. Making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves in the track, Dubey made sure her song garnered over 6.5 million likes on YouTube. In a pink coloured night-wear, Poonam is seen seducing her viewers with sexy moves on the bed. If you missed her latest Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Bhojpuri bombshell is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with Rishabh Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amit Shukla starrer Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram. The stunning lady who is also one of the most bankable divas of the regional industry will next feature in Suhaag Raat starring Namit Tiwari and Seema Singh in the lead, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras featuring Sanjay Pandey and Seema Singh, Rakesh Mishra and Ritesh Pandey starrer Giraftaar and Anjana Singh starring Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai.

