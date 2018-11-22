Bhojpuri stunner Poonam Dubey is one fitness freak and we all know that! Her sexy gym photos and workout videos give us major fitness goals and her latest photo from while working out have set the Internet on fire! In the photos, we see Poonam Dubey sweating it out at the gym!

Bhojpuri stunner Poonam Dubey is one fitness freak and we all know that! Her sexy gym photos and workout videos give us major fitness goas and her latest photo from while working out have set the Internet on fire! In the photos, we see Poonam Dubey sweating it out at the gym! Dressed in a sexy yellow crop top with black lowers, Poonam Dubey looks stunning as she flaunts her sexy curves and hot body. Her legs are perfectly toned and she is giving major fitness goals with her photo.

In the post, she wrote that she has challenged herself for loosing 10 kgs in a month. Poonam Dubey is one of the most phenomenal dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and her videos go viral in no time. Poonam Dubey is now an Internet sensation with thousands of followers on her Instagram account. She is not very old in the Bhojpuri film industry but still has a huge and loyal fan base.

Her photos take over the Internet and her dance videos garner millions of likes on social media platforms such as YouTube. Poonam Dubey has more than 123,000 followers on her official Instagram account and is one of the most loved actresses.

