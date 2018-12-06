Poonam Dubey photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photo. Treating her 140k fan followers well with a shiny star like picture, Dubey simply made Thursday more happening and special for her fans.

Poonam Dubey photo: She is one of the hottest diva of Bhojpuri film industry. Love and adored for her sexy dance moves and mesmerising expression in the Bhojpuri films, Poonam Dubey needs to introduction. The gorgeous lady hardly misses a golden opportunity to make her fans fo gaga with her sexy photos and adorable videos. Poonam is quite active on social media and makes sure her fans are aware of her personal as well as professional life. Continuing the league of updating them, Poonam Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a stunning photo.

Donning like a diva in a bright yellow coloured suit, Poonam Dubey shines like a star in her latest Instagram post. With golden dropping earrings and bangles, Poonam’s subtle makeup with a chicky smile is simply unmissable. Talking about love and life in the picture that was shared today i.e. December 6, Poonam made sure she treated her fans well with the breathtaking post. Slaying like a star in an Indian attire, Poonam’s 140k followers jam packed the comment section with praises and love. If you missed to see her latest upload, take a sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Poonam Dubey made er acting debut in 2014 with Jo Jeeta Wahi Sakander starring Khesari Lal Yadav. The film was as usual a blockbuster and made her rise to fame within months. The star is currently shooting for her upcoming love saga Suhagrat which is likely to hit the theatres next year.

