Poonam Dubey videos: Bhojpuri bombshell once again sets the Internet on fire with her killer dance moves. The gorgeous lady who is one of the best known personalities of Bhojpuri film inudustry, took to her official Instagram handle to flaunt her sexy dance moves on Ravina Tandon's famous song, Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Poonam Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is the latest Internet rage. The stunning lady who is always up with a sizzling surprise for her fans, definitely needs no introductions. The gorgeous Allahabad beauty who made her acting debut in 2013 is known for her amazing performancs in movies like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax and Chana Jor Garam. Well, not juts that! Dubey has also won a best supporting actress award this year for Rangdari Tax.

With over 150k followers on photo-sharing app, Poonam Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to give a perfect weekend treat by flaunting her sexy dance moves. In a black plain saree, Dubey simply looks uber hot as she dances on the beats of Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Ravina Tandon and Akshay Kumar starrer Mohra. Well, slaying like a diva in Tandon’s much talked about avatar, Poonam Dubey’s latest Instagram videos garnered thousands of with jam packed praises and love in the comment section.

On the work front, Poonam Dubey who came to limelight with 2014’s Jo Jeeta Wahi Sakander starring Khesari Lal Yadav, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri project. Garnering huge amount of praises and love from the Bhojpuri audience, Poonam Dubey has become one of the best known personalities of the regional acting industry. The lady will be next seen in upcoming love saga, Suhagrat which is likely to hit the theatres in 2019.

