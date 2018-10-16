Poonam Dubey photos: Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey, who has taken the Bhojpuri film industry by storm with her sensational dance moves, is celebrating the festival of Navratri with great enthusiasm. On October 16, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she is seen donning an ethnic avatar. Dressed in a pink and blue saree styled with statement gold jewellery, Poonam is looking beautiful in her latest photo.

Rose to fame with her sensational dance moves on Bhojpuri item songs, Poonam Dubey is a heartthrob and she knows it. Every time she steps on the big screen, she makes it a point to make the audience groove along with her on her chartbuster songs. As she continues to charm her fans with her sizzling moves and sensuous persona, the diva has shared her new photo on her official Instagram account that is making her fans and followers weak in the knees.

Donning an ethnic avatar, Poonam can be seen looking stunning as ever in a magenta pink blouse and blue saree. Amping up the look, Poonam completed her look with statement golden jewellery and vibrant makeup. Needless to say, Poonam is racing many hearts with her ethnic avatar and is a perfect look for the Navratri season. As she shared the photo with her fans, Poonam added a motivational quote in the caption.

Soon after Poonam shared the photo, her fans and followers showered the photo with their likes and comments. From appreciating her gorgeous looks to her ethnic attire, Poonam’s latest photo is winning hearts. As the festival of Navratri fills the air with celebratory mood, Poonam has been sharing a lot of her traditional looks with her fans.

With 98.6K followers on her official Instagram account, Poonam Dubey is also a social media sensation. Her photos on the account prove why the diva is one of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Check out Poonam Dubey’s photos that are too hot to handle:

