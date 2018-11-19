Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey's Instagram account is flooded with her sexy and hot photos. From her sizzling dance videos to sultry photos, Poonam Dubey takes social media by storm with her stunning photos and videos.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey’s Instagram account is flooded with her sexy and hot photos. From her sizzling dance videos to sultry photos, Poonam Dubey takes social media by storm with her stunning photos and videos. In the latest post by Poonam Dubey, the item queen of Bhojpuri cinema shared a glimpse of her stage performance during a mahotsav. Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Her sexy latka-jhatkas and sizzling dance videos will make you go gaga and we are sure that the audience during the stage show would have gone berserk over Poonam’s sexy dance performance. Dressed in a sexy red lehenga-choli, Poonam Dubey looks sizzling as the Bhojpuri item queen impresses fans with her phenomenal dance moves! She has been impressing her millions of fans with crazy dance videos for quite some time now and has also become a social media sensation.

Poonam Dubey has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. From Pravesh Lal Yadav to Ravi Kishan, she has featured with all of them in Bhojpuri films and has a huge fan base across social media with a number of followers.

