Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey is breaking the Internet with her latest dance video. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Poonam Dubey is flaunting her dance moves on Daler Mehndi's song Bolo Tara Rara in her latest video. Dressed in a white crop top paired with a white skirt, the diva is looking stunning in the video.

When it comes to raising the temperatures without trying too hard, who can do it better than Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey?! With her sensational dance moves and mesmerising on-screen presence, Poonam Dubey has emerged as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry. However, her fanbase is not restricted to just cinema screens. Being an avid social media influencer, Poonam keeps treating her fans with her latest photos as well as videos and she has done it again.

To take away the Monday blues, Poonam took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago to share her latest video. In the video shared by the diva, she can be seen dancing along with her choreographer on Daler Mehndi’s hit Punjabi chartbuster Bolo Tara Rara. Dressed in a white crop top styled with a white slit skirt, Poonam Dubey is making go gaga over her stunning looks in the video.

As the video continues to mesmerise the social media users, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments praising Poonam’s dance moves and sensuous avatar. Before this, Poonam had stunned everyone with her sultry and seductive dance moves on the romantic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. In the video, Poonam was seen dancing in a black saree.

Rose to fame with her Bhojpuri item songs, Poonam Dubey has starred in films like Rangdari Tax, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Jaanam, Inteqam, Ye Mohabbatein, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Hum Hain Lootere and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More