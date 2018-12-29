Poonam Dubey hot videos: The video has already garnered thousands of likes while Poonam's fans could not stop gushing over the new video in the comment section. The comment section is already jampacked with compliments for the diva. The diva, as usual, killing it with her gorgeous looks and expressions. The video also features Sanjay Pandey, another prominent star of Bhojpuri cinema and together they are adding an oomph to the video.

Poonam Dubey’s Tik Tok game is on a roll lately. The diva never misses a chance to entertain her fans with her appealing and exciting new Tik Tok videos. Be it a single or duo Tik Tok video, the beauty nails the art of making a perfect video like a pro. A few hours ago, the Bhojpuri queen posted a new Tik Tok video via her official Instagram handle and it is slaying. The video also features Sanjay Pandey, another prominent star of Bhojpuri cinema and together they are adding an oomph to the video.

The video has already garnered over thousand of likes while Poonam’s fans could not stop gushing over the new video in the comment section. The comment section is already jampacked with compliments for the diva. The diva as usual killing it with her gorgeous looks and expressions. The video proves that why she is considered as one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema as she can even make this short tik tok video look so flawless. Here’s take a look at the video;

Well, that was not it. The diva boats of over 163k followers on the photo and video sharing platform and it is her beautiful updates that should be credit for it. Here’s take a look at some of Dubey’s best photos and videos posted on Instagram:

