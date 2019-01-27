Poonam Dubey Instagram photos: Poonam Dubey shared a photograph which is about loving life and achieving goals. In the candid photographs, she looks beautiful as she does a high-jump. Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar actor Poonam Dubey has again made everyone's day with this lovely click.

Bhojpuri actor's latest photograph is about loving life

Poonam Dubey Instagram photos: Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey has hardly missed any chance in sharing her special moments on Instagram. She has always something new to offer for her followers. Be it her vacation pictures or photos from the shooting sets, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar actor Poonam Dubey has made an addition of joyful photographs to her Instagram. Poonam Dubey’s latest photograph says about loving life and achieving goals.

In the photograph, dressed in a black top with denim, she can be seen doing high-jumps. In the caption, she wrote that sky has no limit. She loves life of an actor. This photograph has been shared from the shoot set. Followed by the post, the comments section was flooded with the applauds. The post has garnered 2, 153 likes on this particular post.

This isn’t the first time that Poonam Dubey has shared the photographs. Several times she has shared the photographs which will brighten up your day.

On the work front, Poonam Dubey has been featured in several movies such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Hamaar Farz, Ghus Ke Maarab, Baba Rangeela, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jaanam, Inteqam, Ye Mohabbatein. She has also been awarded with Best supporting actress’ award for Bhojpuri movie Rangdari Tax for Bhojpuri Cine Awards in the year 2018. She is a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Poonam Dubey’s co-actors in serval movies had been Khesari Lal Yadav, Prince Singh Rajpoot, Manoj Tiger, Viraj Bhatt, Seema Singh, Pawan Singh.

