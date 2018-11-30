The Bhojpuri singing and acting sensation Poonam Dubey is known for her hot and sizzling photo updates on Instagram. Showcasing her glamorous looks on social media, Poonam Dubey never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her stunning photos. Be it her workout videos or her om-stage fireworks, it all creates headlines. This time too, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a typical filmi style.

Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has once again taken the internet by a storm with her latest Instagram photo. Known for her beauty and grace, Poonam Dubey garners huge number of likes on every update of her. Poonam Dubey is one of the most most hot and happening celebrities of regional film industry who is not only recognised for her multiple talents but also her gorgeous avatars.

This time too, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a typical filmi style. Swinging along the mother nature, Poonam seems to embrace the beauty of life in this latest Instagram photo of her.

The gorgeous lady is smiling serenly in the still and posing beautifully for the camera. Donning a black and white kurti, Poonam Dubey is looking absolutely ravishing. The charming smile and the glow on her face is enough to lighten the day for her fans. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time Poonam has swayed fans with her astonishing stills, she has a tiemline full of sexy photos which will leave you breathless. We have churned out some of the recent ones for you:

