Poonam Dubey latest photo: Sensational Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey hogs headlines with every new photo of her. This time too, she is breaking the internet with her astonishing pink avatar. This royal look of her is enough to steal a million hearts. Have a look:

Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular and loved Bhojpuri actor

Bhojpuri queen Poonam Dubey is known to create a sensation with every other post of her. The beautiful diva leaves no chance to impress her fans with her hotness. Be it workout photos or the chic look, she rocks it all. This time too, Poonam took to her official Instagram handle to upload a photo her in an all pink avatar. The photo has already taken the social media by storm as she is looking absolutely gorgeous carrying the colour pink like no other. The diva has clicked this while working, on her sets as she has captioned it with a motivational thought.

The girl is a forever stunner and this photo is another proof of it. Poonam is carrying beautiful pearl jewellery with her outfit, giving it a royal desi look.

One of the hottest actors of Bhojpuri film industry is again giving a competition to every other lady with her ethnic avatar. Poonam took to her official Instagram account to post this photo on October 17, 2018, and in just a small period of time, it has garnered a massive number of likes.

Other than being a star of Bhojpuri Film industry, Ms.Dubey is also a fitness freak. Every now and then, she amazes her fans with the steaming workout looks looking hot as ever. A few days ago, the actor had shared a video of her practising kickboxing which hit the internet bad.

Have a look:

Enjoying a massive fan-following of 98.2K followers, Poonam never fails to astonish her fans with her photos and videos. Popular for her hot dance moves, Poonam bags a lot of hit films under her belt like Garda, Hum Hain Jodi No. 1, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Adalat, Rangdari Tax, Balma Bihar Wala and many more.

