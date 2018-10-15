Poonam Dubey latest photo: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is taking over social media with her latest Instagram photo. On October 15, Monday morning, Poonam took to her official Instagram account in which she is sharing her fitness routine. Donning an all-black outfit, Poonam Dubey can be seen driving fans crazy as she works out in an open gym.

Poonam Dubey latest photo: Bhojpuri heartthrob Poonam Dubey is a stunner and she knows it. Known to raise temperatures with her sizzling dance moves and sensuous persona, Poonam is one of the hottest actors of Bhojpuri film industry and gives her competitors a run for their money with her sizzling avatar. Giving major fitness goals, Poonam took to her official Instagram account on October 15 to share her latest photo. In the photo, Poonam can be seen working on her core strength in an open gym.

Dressed in a black top, black yoga-pants outfit and pink sports shoes, Poonam is looking all set to drive away your Monday blues. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, the diva highlighted the importance of quality of workout rather than quantity. With this, she also thanked her trainer Raju Das for clicking the photo.

After Poonam shared the photo, her followers started praising her for her determination and complimenting the diva on her stunning looks. Apart from being one of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema, Poonam is also a fitness enthusiast and never shies away from sharing her fitness routine on social media. Earlier, the actor had also shared a video in which she could be seen practising kickboxing with her trainer.

With 98.2 K followers, Poonam is no less than a social media sensation and takes over social media every time she shares her latest photos or videos. Rose to fame with her hot and dance moves on Bhojpuri item songs, Poonam has starred in films like Garda, Hum Hain Jodi No. 1, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Adalat, Rangdari Tax, Balma Biharwala and many more. She also ventured into Bollywood with the film Amir Salman Shahrukh.

