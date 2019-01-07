Poonam Dubey looks stunning in ethnic attire and her latest Instagram photo is proof! In the photo, we see Poonam Dubey worshipping Lord Shiva in a stunning red and golden suit and her photo is way too adorable! Her gorgeous smile and gold jewellery is making her look prettier.

Poonam Dubey looks stunning in ethnic attire and her latest Instagram photo is proof! In the photo, we see Poonam Dubey worshipping Lord Shiva in a stunning red and golden suit and her photo is way too adorable! Her gorgeous smile and gold jewellery is making her look prettier and Poonam Dubey has surely won millions of hearts with this breathtaking photo! Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers, a phenomenal stage performer and a great actress!

She has worked in more than 15 Bhojpuri films such as Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ghus Ke Maarab, Munna Mawali, among many others. Poonam Dubey in a short span has worked with almost all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Pramod Premi Yadav, Yash Kumar Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Prince Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most amazing Bhojpuri actresses who has a huge fan base on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More