Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her killer moves. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photo from the sets of her uopcoming movie. Well undoubtedly, the star looks hot in her weekend ready Instagram post.

Poonam Dubey hot sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her sultry latkas and jhatkas. Be it movies or Internet, she is always up with a perfect surprise for her huge audience. Rulling the regional movie industry with her sexy dance moves in songs and mesmerising expressions in the films, Poonam Dubey is one of the most beautiful actress of Bhojpuri industry. Not just the movies, she is also one of the internet sensation who keep on updating her fans with hot pictures and sizzling videos.

Recently, the Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikander star is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot photo from the sets of her movie. In a white crop shirt with denim and white shoes, Poonam Dubey simply slayed her casual look in the photo. With frizzy hair and to the point make up, Poonam Dubey looks beautiful in her latest Instagram photo which was shared for her 157k followers on social media. If you missed the stunning photo of Poonam Dubey, here’s the sneak peek to the post which has so far garnered over 5k likes:

On the work front, Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey will star in Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram starring Rishab Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amita Shukla. Apart from that, she will also star in Giraftar and Suhaag Raat. All her upcoming movies will hit the theatres in 2019.

