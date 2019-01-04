Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey never misses a chance of making her fans go gaga when it comes dancing videos on songs like Tip Tip Barsa Pani or hilarious on the sets clips. The Allahabad beauty who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri project Mai Tera Ashiq, was seen having fun with her co-stars on the sets.

Poonam Dubey hot photos: Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar star Poonam Dubey is one of the most bankable and best-known personalities of Bhojpuri industry. The stunning lady who never misses a chance to update her fans about the ongoing projects and her personal life, is also the Internet sensation. With a tag of being a Bhojpuri bombshell gives a great competition to Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh and Monalisa with her sexy photos and sultry dance moves. With good digits of movies under her bag, she is also known for showcasing her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri item songs.

Recently, the beautiful diva took to her official Instagram account which has over 169k followers, to share her latest picture from the sets of Mai Tera Ashiq. Yes, the same set where she while shooting for a scene she slipped from the bed. All packed up in her winter clothes, she is seen spending time with her co-stars from the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Mai Tera Ashiq. Well, this is not the first time that she has shared a post which has so far garnered over 4k likes. She is often seen updating and entertaining her fans with either sexy dance video on Tip Tip Barsa Pani or adorable pictures with kids.

Take a look at the most recent photos and videos of Poonam Dubey that has created a buzz in the industry:

