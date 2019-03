Poonam Dubey Manoj Tiwari photo: One of the most talented actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey on Sunday shared a stunning photo with actor-politician Manoj Tiwari which has been breaking the Internet.

Poonam Dubey Manoj Tiwari photo: Bhojpuri beauty Poonam Dubey recently shared a stunning photo with actor-politician Manoj Tiwari on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture is being loved by fans! The two actors took the photo after they won the match in Celebrity Cricket League 2019 (CCL). In the photo, we see Poonam Dubey dressed in a blue T-shirt with a sexy blue denim jacket and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a blue sweatshirt.

Poonam Dubey is one of the leading actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has a massive and huge fan base on social media. Poonam Dubey keeps sharing her sexy, sultry and hot photos on the photo-sharing app which take social media by storm! Poonam Dubey’s latest photo with Manoj Tiwari has been breaking the Internet! Poonam Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar post which she has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ghus Ke Maarab, The Real Indian Mother, Ye Mohabbatein, Rangdari Tax, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Munna Mawali, among many others.

She has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry.

