Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey once again yet the Internet on fire with her beautiful photo on Instagram that has crossed over 1k likes on social media. The stunning lady who took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy valentines day to her fans is seen wearing a light purple coloured gown.

Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves and amazing performances in the regional movie is famously known for her roles in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax and Chana Jor Garam. The Allahabad beauty who won the best-supporting-actress Bhojpuri Cine Awards for Rangdari Tax in 2018, began her acting career in 2014. Ever since the release of the very first movie starring Khesari Lal Yadav, her journey in the industry has been quite happening.

We all know how active Ye Mohabbatein actor is on social media. From updating her 198k followers about personal as well as professional life, Dubey barely disappoints her fanbase. Well, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful picture in a light purple coloured gown with golden and pink border. With matching jewellery and brown coloured lip shade, Dubey simply slayed her the look of the day. Wishing her fans happy valentine’s day with love, smile and positive life, Poonam’s latest picture has garnered over 1k likes so far. If you missed Poonam Dubey’s latest Instagram post, take a sneak peek to the photo here:

Dubey is currently gearing up for her upcoming movies like Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram, Suhaag Raat, Hamar Mission Hamar Banaras, Giraftaar and Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai.

