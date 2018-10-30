Poonam Dubey is one of the most loved and adored Bhojpuri actors who is popular for her sexy moves. After ruling the world of regional cinema, she is shining as a social media sensation. The actor took to her official Instagram account to post this adorable collage with her close friend Smriti Sinha and the duo slays it again!

One of the most bankable and stunning ladies of Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey has been ruling hearts since always. The remarkable acting made her queen of Bhojpuri cinemas but her gorgeous looks and sizzling photos has made her an internet sensation too. Poonam Pandey is an avid social media user and treats her fans with hot and happening updates of her every now and then.

This time too, the actor posted an adorable collage of photos with her close friend Smriti Sinha. She can be seen in a bubbly mood, posing for the photos. Donning a bright pink Anarkali, Poonam looks ethereal. The diva has put on a little makeup, complementing her attire and left her hair open. Smriti Sinha can be spotted wearing a saree in traditional style and she left her hair open too, looking absolutely gorgeous.

After ruling the regional film industry, Poonam enjoys her stardom like no other. She has been featured in many famous item numbers for her sexy latke jhatke including Garda, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam.

Poonam Dubey is known to steal tons of hearts with her astonishing photos. Enjoying a fan following of more than 105K on Instagram, Poonam has a gallery that can leave anyone breathless. Be it the classy chic look with denim on or the desi girl avatar, this gorgeous lady slays it all. The saucy and sultry photos of her melt many hearts at once. Here’s proof:

